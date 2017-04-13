MIRPURKHAS - Senior journalist and general secretary of National press club taluka kot Ghulam Muhmmad , Muhammad Ismail Gorchani , who was seriously injured in murderious attack near 10 mile Mori, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Tuesday night has been admitted in ICU ward of civil hospital Hyderabad due to his serious condition, while Kot Ghulam Muhammad police have yet failed to register the case of this incident and local journalists have strongly condemned the behave of KGM police towards journalist on Wednesday. Report said that on Tuesday night senior journalist Muhammad Ismail Gorchani was on his way to village that unknown armed persons attacked upon him with sticks and axes as result he sustained serious wounds rushed to rural health center Mirwah Gorchani where he was provided first aid. Journalist Muhammad Ishaque Gorchai told that KGM police were immediately informed about this incident but police did not give any response even FIR was not yet lodged against the involved culprits. He told that accused Nabi Bux Gorchani , Mumtaz Gorchani, Haji Gorchani and others were involved in murderous attack. Injured was unconscious and due to his serious condition he was referred for civil hospital Mirpurkhas where doctors due to his serious wounds decided to refer him to LMUH Hyderabad where he was admitted in ICU ward due to his serious wounds and condition. Meanwhile, a joint meeting of National press club Mirpurkhas, Pakistan press club, Sindh Sahafi Sangat, Aiwane Sahafat and Mirpurkhas union of journalists have strongly condemned the Kot Ghulam Muhammad police and the above incident while meeting demanded the Sindh chief minister, Governor Sindh and I.G.police Sindh to take immediate notice into this matter, suspend the SHO KGM, ensure registration of FIR of the incident, arresting of the involved culprits and punish them exemplary. Meeting warned that if the SHO KGM was not suspended and punish then massive protest campaign will be launched against the police.