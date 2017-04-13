KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday accused the Karachi based political parties of making money. Addressing the party’s sit-in that completed a week at Karachi Press Club, Kamal said that political parties in Karachi promote discrimination for their interests. “PSP continuous sit-in is for ensuring the provision of clean drinking water to the people of Karachi and nothing else,” he said, and added what kind of negotiations were needed to resolve the water issue of Karachi.

He pointed out those political parties created differences which only cared for their own interests. “Now people will get justice in near future,” he predicted.

He asked from the country’s ruling elite as to why the young generation was driving towards the terrorist organizations?

Kamal said that now the nation stood united under the flag of PSP and people of Karachi would stand up for their own rights. He said it was unfortunate that commercial hub of the country and the largest city remained without proper utilities. He said that the protests would continue and these would spread to other parts of the country.

He said that people believes that the sit-in protest arrange by PSP will not continue more than two days but the protests will be continue till the end of the issues facing karachiities. PSP leader Dr Sagair Ahmed said that we have multiple operation of the protest if government would not take the issues seriously. He said that PSP have had announced the protest on party first anniversary and we have started the protest. He said that the protest will be continues till the end of the problem people have been facing in Karachi.

It is worth mentioning here that PSP workers and leadership have started the protest demanded government to resolve the basic issues of the port city.

Author of book on corporate governance meets SBP governor

Meanwhile Honorary Consul General of Finland and Corporate Governance Specialist Sadia Khan called on Governor State Bank of Pakistan Ashraf Mahmood Wathra on Wednesday and presented her edited work titled, ”The Corporate Governance Landscape of Pakistan”.

The book contains narratives by the pioneers of corporate governance in the country for the benefit of those who will take it to the next level of policy advocacy and enforcement. The book is yet to be launched for general public.

Governor SBP appreciated the efforts of Ms. Khan and hoped the book will be an invaluable addition on the subject of corporate governance for future regulators, educators and practitioners besides a source of guidance to present managers and CEOs.

The foreword of the book is penned by Dr. Ishrat Hussain, the former Governor, State Bank of Pakistan who commended Ms. Khan for her hard work in bringing different expert views at one place and filling the gap on much needed knowledge about corporate governance. The book provides a comprehensive guide to the policy framework, principles, and practices of corporate governance in Pakistan.