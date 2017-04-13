Kandhkot - A man and his teenage son were killed while another person was seriously injured in a road accident here on Wednesday. According to details, three persons, residents of Guddu town, were going home on a bike. When they reached village Shahwalli, in the jurisdiction of Guddu police station near Indus Highway, suddenly a heavy speeding trailer coming from the opposite side hit their bike, killing both Abdur Raheem Solangi and his son Atif Ali, 15, on the spot while a woman was also seriously injured.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to Guddu Hospital, where the injured woman was referred to a hospital in Larkana due to her critical condition.

When contacted, area police official said that driver of the trailer escaped from the scene whereas no FIR had been lodged till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, three people were injured when a pilot train engine collided with a truck crossing the railway track in the limits of Police B Section near Bahu checkpost on Wednesday.

According to details, the engine was on its way when it collided with a passing truck. As a result, three people, the driver and two cleaners were injured.

Policemen, patrolling the area, rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital. The truck was completely destroyed. According to eye witnesses, it was clearly the carelessness of the truck driver who crossed the railway track without noticing that the engine was coming.