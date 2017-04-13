KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said he wished to carry out maximum uplift works in every district of Karachi under the ADP for 2017-18.

He was chairing a meeting here at his office on the schemes to be included in the Provincial ADP (2017-18).

The meeting was attended by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, KMC Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala, Chairmen of district municipal corporations, representatives of DMC South, West and Malir, Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Technical Services DG Shahab Anwer and other officers from KMC and district administration. The schemes to be given top priority in all six districts came under discussion at the meeting.

The mayor, on the occasion, expressed the desire to carry out maximum uplift works in every district of Karachi.

He asked the district administration to make sure that a better and comprehensive priority list of schemes was approved for the city. He also directed that any priority work other than those included in the list, submitted later, could also be added to the final priority list.

He asked all district chairmen and other office-bearers to focus on the needs of people of their respective districts.

The schemes to be included in the Provincial ADP (2017-18) include the construction and rehabilitation of roads, drains and installation and repair of streetlights, replacement of water and sewage pipelines, repair and maintenance of bridges and underpasses and other works whereas the ADP schemes to be completed by KMC departments also came under discussion during the meeting which include provision of streetlights lifter, major electrification works at Abbasi Shaheed and other KMC hospitals, provision of generators, setting up of a mobile food testing laboratory, provision of CT Scan machine, construction of a model graveyard in Surjani Town and extension of other KMC graveyards, the upgradation of KMC Machinery Pool Depot, laying of Astroturf in the hockey stadium of KMC Sports Complex, construction of KMC Engineering Complex, capacity enhancement of KMC’s fire brigade, construction of KMC Council Hall and secretariat and construction of a boundary wall and jogging track around the KMC’s Hill Park.

The Mayor also urged the departmental heads of KMC to ensure that his directives were complied with in letter and spirit.