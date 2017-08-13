Kandhkot - A security plan was chalked out here on Saturday in connection with 14 August celebrations.

According to Kashmore police spokesman Nardar Channa, the meeting, held at SSP office, was chaired by SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, who directed all police officials to take extraordinary measures for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere on the occasion.

He directed the DSPs to enhance deployment of special police personnel and commandos at various markets, hotels and other public places besides main roads and streets.

As per the plan, more than 2,000 police personnel would perform duties at city’s schools, parks and other public places, while over 50 police vehicles, 200 motorbikes have been provided to police for patrolling.

SSP also directed the police officials to set up extra checkposts in border areas and major city points.

According to the plan, ASP Hamza Amanullah would monitor the 14 August events.

When this scribe talked to the SSP, he said that police had intensified security prior to Independence Day and police jawans would remain in a state of high alert to face any emergency. He further said that Kashmore police was very efficient and capable of maintaining law and order situation.