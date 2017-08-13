KARACHI - Azme-Naujawan (AeN), representing 10 civil society organisations, on Saturday officially launched their programme for the International Youth Day.

According to the UN, there is a growing recognition that as agents of change, young people’s role in maintaining peace and security and in society more broadly is key for building and sustaining peace.

Therefore, August 12 is marked as the beginning of Azme-Naujawan, a programme launched to address the disengaged state of youth in Karachi.

It has managed to bring together over 1,000 youth from all over Karachi as well as civil societies and key government officials.

Notable celebrities were also present to show their support for this programme. In her opening remarks, Sidra Iqbal, a journalist and activist, introduced AeN as an exemplary initiative that offered holistic training to the youth to develop their professional and entrepreneurial skills, and provide them with a platform for personal growth opportunities.

The programme will train 1,100 youth from Karachi over a period of six months.

“AeN is not just a pledge, but a comprehensive action plan undertaken by civil society organisations to train youth, and help them find solutions in the form of social action projects and campaigns,” Iqbal stated.

Ten consortium members were invited to cite the most pressing youth issues in their understanding and also elaborate their own organisation’s contributions to the Azme-Naujawan action plan. They also answered the questions posed by the audience and the media regarding the programme. This was followed by success stories of determined and passionate individuals, who believed in themselves and accomplished their goals against all odds.

Dr Nafisa Shah, the chief guest at the ceremony, launched the official website of AeN at the event. She stated, “I am proud to be part of this programme as AeN is a much needed initiative that will address the issues faced by the youth. I have full faith in AeN consortium to deliver what they have promised.”

The launching ceremony concluded on a high note as Kaifi Khalil enthralled the audiences with his performance.