SHIKARPUR - A painful incident took place here at Hathidar on Saturday when a father of three kids committed suicide over a trivial domestic matter.

According to reports, Intizar Ali Odho, 42, who was said to be a drug addict, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in the jurisdiction of Stuart Ganj Police Station. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to his family after a postmortem at Civil Hospital.

Villager gunned down

An aged villager was shot dead by his rivals over an old dispute between Mangneja and Kalhora clans near Dargpur Katcha area of Madeji Town, in the limits of Jhabar Shaikh Police Station, some 150 kilometers from here on Saturday.

According to Jhabar Shaikh SHO Mumtaz Sandano, two unidentified assailants shot Ali Nawaz, 42, son of Siddique Kalhoro, dead when the deceased was grazing his cattle on his land while the assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police later handed over body of the deceased to his relatives after postmortem from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Madeji.

It may be recalled here that the deadly conflict between two groups of Mangneja and Kalhora clans has been continuing for seven years, and it has claimed 12 precious lives from both the groups and left many injured.

Neither an FIR had been registered nor had police arrested any of the accused till the filing of this story.