KARACHI - Like people in other parts of the country, Karachiites are all set to celebrate 70th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, as the state and other buildings are being illuminated and national flags are being hoisted.

Stalls selling flags, buntings, stickers, caps, posters and badges have been set up at various points of the city while record sale has been witnessed at a market of flags and other items in Light House.

Karachiites are buying these items in large numbers to mark the occasion in a befitting manner.

National flag is fluttering atop most of city houses and people of all age groups, especially children, have been purchasing national flags.

Bazaars and many houses have been given a new look as arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day are in full swing in the city.

As per the government-announced schedule, the day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the federal and twenty-one gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Main event of the day will be held at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where Sindh chief minister and governor will hoist the national flag. Various members of provincial assembly, civil and military officials will also attend the flag hoisting ceremony.

A change of guard ceremony will also be held at mausoleum on Monday morning, while people, belonging to various segments of society, will visit the mausoleum to pray for the salvation of soul of founder of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, police have finalised the security plan to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

According to the plan, more than 4,000 police personnel would be on-duty on the day. To ensure that the day passes off peacefully, extraordinary security measures have been taken in the mega city.

On the other hand, the city administration is done with arrangements for central flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

In this regard, Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan has said that the celebrations will start with prayers for the prosperity of the country and later tributes will be paid to the martyrs of the nation.

He informed that junior students will present tableaus and sing national songs.

The district administration will also organise events to mark the day.

The district administration has also planned to cooperate with different institutions and parties for holding attractive programmes on Independence Day.