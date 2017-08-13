KARACHI - Despite forensic reports suggesting that two sleeper cells of militants are behind five major attacks on police in Karachi in 2017, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have failed to arrest the perpetrators.

The Karachi operation by Rangers and police against terrorists and criminal mafias is going to complete its four years next month, but the operation has failed to stop attacks on the law enforcers as evident by frequent attacks on the personnel of law enforcement agencies, particularly police.

There have been nine attacks on police in various parts of the city since the beginning of 2017, in which at least 16 policemen, including a traffic DSP, have lost their lives.

Cases of these attacks were registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police where the investigators, unfortunately, have failed to probe a single case in over seven months of the current year.

On Thursday, DSP Traffic Hanif Khan and his security guard-cum-driver Sultan Ahmed were gunned down when at least four armed men riding two motorcycles targeted an official car in Azizabad in which they were patrolling the area.

Earlier, four similar major incidents had occurred in Karachi. ASI Mohammad Yousuf and police constables Shabir, Khalid and Israr were shot dead by motorcyclists in Site Area on June 23 when the former were busy breaking their fast while ASI Iftikhar and head constable Raja Younus were killed when motorcyclists opened fire at a mobile of New Town police station at Dhoraji on May 20.

Similarly, three policemen and a passerby were killed when gunmen, mounted on at least three motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire at a police mobile near Darul Uloom in Korangi on July 21. Likewise, a traffic police warden, Khan Muhammad, was killed and another was critically wounded in an incident of firing while they were busy in regulating traffic on Abul Hassan Isphani Road on July 24.

The investigators have obtained the ballistics cross-matching reports of these five incidents which suggest that two sleeper cells of militants are behind these major terror attacks, but despite all this, the investigators have been unable to get to the members of these groups.

Police investigators said that one group has been found involved in attacks on DSP traffic, Dhoraji and SITE while another group has been found involved in attacks carried out on Abul Hassan Isphani Road and Korangi.

A newly emerged militant group – Ansarul Shariah Pakistan has already claimed responsibility for attacks on policemen in SITE area and DSP traffic by throwing their pamphlets at the crime scenes.