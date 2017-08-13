KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab in Senate election.

MQM-P’s leadership also declared to withdraw its candidate in favour of the PPP. The development came during a meeting between MQM-P coordination committee and PPP delegation at MQM-P headquarters at Bahadurabad.

The PPP delegation was led by Provincial Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. The meeting continued for one-and-a-half-hour and various issues, especially Karachi municipal situation, arrest of MQM-P activists and others came under discussion.

PPP leaders Nasir Hussain Shah, Dr Asim and others attended the meeting while MQM-P leadership included Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, Abu Baker, Mohammad Shahid and Khalid Sultan.

Talking to media men after the meeting, MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that after long discussions, the party leadership has decided to support PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab in Senate election.

He said that during the meeting with PPP delegation, party’s coordination committee expressed its reservation over various issues. “We drew their attention towards illegal raids and arrests of party workers. Furthermore we have also informed the ruling party about the ill-treatment meted out to the party activists inside the prisons.

MQM-P leader said that various issues pertaining to the current situation of Karachi also came under discussion and party’s coordination committee expressed its reservations over heaps of garbage accumulated in different parts of the city besides non-availability of other basic facilities.

“We have asked the ruling party to also focus on the development of urban regions of the province, especially Karachi, which has been facing numerous issues,” he elaborated.

Jameel said that PPP leaders had assured MQM-P that a committee would be constituted for addressing their grievances while Provincial Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had also assured MQM-P of provincial government’s cooperation in resolving the issues of Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and others parts of province.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Ahmd Khuhro said that PPP had contacted MQM-P leadership with the aim to improve political atmosphere in the province. “We requested them to support our candidate Murtaza Wahab in the Senate election. It is a good sign that the MQM-P has replied in affirmative and assured us to withdraw its candidates in favour of PPP candidate,” said the minister.

“We are political workers and during talks with MQM-P leaders, we have shown keen interest in resolving various issues confronting them. PPP will give relief to political prisoners as per law,” he assured.

He said that MQM-P and PPP had good relations and more such meetings would be held soon in future.