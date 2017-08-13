Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that his party planned to introduce youth-friendly policies to help them realise their aspirations and ambitions by making maximum utilisation of their potential.

“Youth are the only power that set Pakistan as an illuminating spot on the world map. Developed nations are craving for the youth to balance their ratio with ageing population. We are a nation having 60 percent of our population youth,” he said in a message on International Youth Day.

Bilawal said that PPP had the political strength to transform dreams of youth into a reality. “However, certain elements are misguiding the youth so that this nation could not use its full potential,” he observed.

PPP chairman said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was the first national leader who electrified the youth in every nook and corner of the country. “He laid the foundations for a stronger economy, invincible defence and heavy industries.

The present-day youth needs to read books, articles and biography of ZAB to gain knowledge about the unmatched statesman, who had dreamt of a Muslim nation as a role model for the rest of the world, but was martyred by the forces of darkness,” he said, adding that such forces continued to survive under different banners for jamming our progress.

He further said that ZAB and Benazir Bhutto (BB) embraced martyrdoms to inspire the nation; especially the youth that physical life was just a short span on the earth.

“Real life lies in living and dying for the countrymen, fighting for their basic rights,” he said, and added, “It is only the philosophy of Bhutto martyrs, which can help us make dreams of our founding fathers come true and youth is the prime agent of change for this.”

Bilawal called upon youth of the country to join PPP and wage a final and decisive struggle for making Pakistan a country, every youth in the world would wish to be a citizen of.

PPP chairman said that his party’s manifesto would contain key revolutionary steps for the education and employment of the youth as a result of which every youth would either be receiving education, doing a job or having his own business.