MIRPURKHAS - Acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at Civil Hospital for the last 10 years or so has adversely affected the hospital’s capacity to cater to the requirements of poor patients.

Sources said that there were several posts for specialists and medical officers, which were lying vacant despite repeated complaints to the secretary health and hospital’s administration. Posts for gynecologists of BPS-18 and 19 have been lying vacant for a long time. A physician, Dr Balchand, was working but he has recently taken retirement as a result no physician is currently available at the hospital.

About a decade ago, Dr Amin, a radiologist, was performing his duties at Civil Hospital, but he was accused of stealing an ultrasound machine from the concerned ward due to which he felt disheartened and resigned from his post. Consequently, no radiologist has been appointed in his place so far here and X-rays are sent to a radiologist in Civil Hospital, Hyderabad as a result of which treatment of patients is often delayed.

Some time back, the only surgeon in the hospital, Dr Abdur Rehman, was transferred to taluka hospital Digri as result no surgeon was left behind, putting brakes on surgeries in the hospital altogether. Now many patients are referred for LMUH Hyderabad.