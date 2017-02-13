Kandhkot - A one-day free medical camp was organised by Sindh Rangers at Civil Hospital here on Sunday.

According to details, around 900 patients suffering from various diseases such as heart, diabetes, skin and eye diseases besides others were examined by specialists.

The camp was declared open by Sindh Rangers (Sukkur) Colonel Imtiaz Ahmed early in the morning.

A joint team of doctors from Sindh Rangers and civil administration, including gynecologists, dermatologists, diabetes and heart specialists , child specialists, eye specialists and general physicians examined the patients.

A special team of doctors from Sukkur examined the patients and also provided medicines to them free of cost.

Locals of Kandhkot city were very excited to know that for the first time a free special medical camp had been arranged by Sindh Rangers.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Dr Hafiz Ahmed Sial and DHO Health Liaquat Kalwar also visited the camp.