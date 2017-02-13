KARACHI - Pakistan’s former federal minister for human rights and Chairman of Ansar Burney Trust International Ansar Burney Advocate has sent SOS appeal letters to International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA in Riyadh and Qatar Red Crescent Society QRCS in Doha, in that seeks kind assistance and coordination to resolve the mysterious incident of missing crew members of MV Jouya-8.

Besides seeking assistance for safe repatriation of seven Pakistani prisoners from the war-torn territory of Sana, Yemen, the human rights activist, Ansar Burney, has also made a personal appeal to the President of International Committee of Red Cross ICRC in Geneva, Peter Mourer, the Chairman of board of directors of Saudi Red Crescent Authority Riyadh (SRCA), D. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah and Chairman of the Board/President of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Doha Dr Mohammed bin Ghanim Al Ali Al Maadeed to help, assist and cooperate with Ansar Burney Trust International in searching and finding out the seven Pakistani crew members of Iranian Flagged Cargo Ship MV Jouya-8, which has been mysteriously missing from Red sea of Yemen after reports of it being hit by some missile attack.

The Ansar Burney Trust International has been making hectic efforts to find out the truth behind the incident whereby the cargo vessel MV Jouya-8 has been missing along with its on board crew members. In this regard a Constitutional Petition No D-5 of 2017 has already been filed by the Ansar Burney Trust and is pending before the Double Bench of Sindh High Court in Karachi following the cold and negligent response by the government in this regard.