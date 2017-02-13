MIRPURKHAS - Inquiry Officer Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bux Marri, has recommended to the Mirpurkhas divisional commissioner to cancel Khayabane Yousuf and Ali Town housing schemes as both housing schemes had been established illegally.

He added that owners of these schemes had built these schemes after occupying the government land and hence cheated hundreds of innocent people.

Sources said that on the complaint, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had ordered the probe into the above-mentioned housing schemes and had appointed Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Nisar Ahmed Memon, who called the owners of the both housing schemes and checked the official record which showed that a long official link road between Tando Adam and Hyderabad was occupied illegally and there the housing schemes had been built.

It further came to light that all the plots were sold against huge payments where plots owners had invested millions of rupees for building their houses.

For further deeply survey and inquiry, additional commissioner Mirpurkhas Nisar Ahmed Memon asked the assistant commissioner taluka HBM Muhammad Khan Khatti for personally visit the sites and submit the report.

Sources said that assistant commissioner carried out the site survey along with revenue officials and found out that the road had been occupied.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti told the media persons that Ghulam Hussain Sacharvi, Amjad Memon, Ghulam Mustafa Memon and others were the owners of these housing schemes.

A local builder, on the promise of anonymity, told this scribe that hundreds of innocent people had purchased the plots in these housing schemes against millions of rupees and then invested their huge money in the construction of their houses.

“However, now future of the residents is in peril and after coming to know about the reality, panic has spread among them,” he added.