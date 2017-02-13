MIRPURKHAS - Naseem Bano, wife of Muhammad Haneef, has requested the president, prime minister of Pakistan, chief justice of the Supreme Court, director FIA, Wapda chairman , PEPCO director, federal minister for water and power and others authorities to take immediate notice of the mental torture inflicted on her and her family by some Hesco officials of Mirpurkhas.

Speaking at a press conference here at a local press club on Sunday, she said that her son, Muhammad Imran, is disabled and working as an employee in Hesco (Mirpurkhas Division), but some Hesco officials, including Muhammad Aslam (UDC), Shabbir (UDC), Ashfaq (lineman 1), Shahbaz and others, have been mentally disturbing her son on different pretexts. “Sometimes, they tell him that he had not been recruited on merit, and sometimes he is transferred and posted at different places. Besides that his salary is also withheld,” she explained.

She alleged that owing to these tactics, her son had become mentally disturbed and now had also been diagnosed with Brain Tumour.

“He is under treatment and hospitalised in a private hospital in Karachi, but his salary has not been paid since one year. That’s why I have appealed to the Pakistan Baitul Mall to help me for his treatment,” she added.

She lamented that since her son was over 25 years of age, he was not entitled to receive treatment from Hesco, while due to financial crisis, she had borrowed private loans.

She demanded the higher authorities to ensure treatment of her son on humanitarian grounds; release his withheld salary and take legal action against those who mentally disturbed him. She also demanded protection to her family.