KARACHI - A preview of the exhibition 'Paradise on Earth: Manuscripts, Miniatures and Mendicants from Kashmir' was held here at Mohatta Palace Museum on Sunday.

The exhibition, to be inaugurated by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, is meant to pay tributes to the people of Kashmir, who despite continuous crackdown by the Indian security forces, continue to show courage and resilience.

The objects for this exhibition have been generously loaned by the National Museum of Pakistan and various private collectors.

The exhibition will be open for public Wednesday onwards.

“The exhibition explores the artistic traditions of the region. Kashmir valley's natural beauty has been lauded by poets and princes over the centuries. Routes through the valley were traversed by invaders, traders, missionaries, pilgrims, artists and political envoys, all of whom brought with them different faiths and philosophies, creating a culturally rich region,” said Sardar Masood.

The displays are based on themes such as the history of Kashmir; from ancient times to the present-day.

It summarizes the complex history of the region and highlights the extraordinary Diaspora that inhabited the valley.

Among the texts being produced in Kashmir, Qur'an occupies a pre-eminent position. The illustrated page theme tells how master calligraphers and illuminators worked together to create works of art with opulent decorations and magnificent scripts.

Kashmir has been a centre of manuscript production since the advent of Muslim rule in 1320 and some of Mughal empire’s most celebrated artists originated from the valley.

The illustrated page theme presents the rich tradition of manuscript illustration with a selection of Persian literary and spiritual texts.

The World Beyond Kashmir theme is about migration and mobility that lies at the heart of Kashmir's diverse artistic traditions.

At the crossroads of Central Asia, South Asia, Iran and China, the valley was exposed to a wide range of artistic styles and practices.

The connections forged through cultural exchanges are illustrated through paintings and manuscripts from neighbouring artistic centers, including those from the Pahari region of the Himalayan foothills.

Decorative Arts Section included a variety of exquisite objects in silver, copper, bronze and gold, carved and lacquered wood, woven and embroidered textiles.