KARACHI - The families of disappeared persons on Sunday demanded the authorities to reveal the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), the family members of missing persons, Syed Naseem Haider Najafi, Sheraz Raza, Hussain Ahmed Jafferi and Zahid Kashmiri, urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the issue.

Sharing details with the media, family members of Naseem Haider informed that on November 15, 2016, Haider went to the market to buy foodstuff and was picked up by the plain clothes personnel. “Since then we are making all-out efforts to know his whereabouts but nobody has provided us any assistance in this regard,” they protested.

“On the same day, District West Police mobiles cordoned off the Jafferia Imam Bargha and took Sheraz Raza, Hussain Ahmed Jafferi and Farhan Ali into custody,” they said, and added that the witnesses had said that Naseem Haider was also with the security personnel at the time of the raid.

Family members said Naseem Haider and Farhan Ali had returned to the country from Karbala (Iraq) on November 12; just two days before their arrest.

They said police officials had assured them that they would be released. “But so far nothing has been done in this regard and the police officials are misleading us,” they complained.

They further said that although Farhan Ali was released after detention of one month, security personnel in plain clothes and Rangers uniform picked up Zahid Kashmiri from Jafferi Imama Bargh just after the release of Farhan.

Terming the missing persons innocent, the family members appealed to the provincial government and other concerned authorities to take notice of the issue and disclose the whereabouts of the missing persons.

Furthermore the families of those MQM activists, who had gone missing recently, have moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) over the forced disappearances.

The families of Farhaj Yaqoob aka Raju, Kamran Qureshi aka Kami and Farhan Hashmi, after their disappearances have filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) and urged the judiciary to play its role in the recovery of their loved ones.

The families said that Farhaj Yaqoob, resident of F B Area, was picked up by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) about six months ago, while Farhan Hashmi and Kami was taken in custody about one month ago.