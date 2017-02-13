Karachi - Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra said on Sunday that KMC would like to take the private sector on board in order to benefit from its expertise in providing citizens better residential and commercial facilities.

“The cleaning of road from Sakhi Hassan to Manghopir will be done jointly with Naya Nazimabad project,” he said, and added, “If cities are planned in an organised manner, many issues generally confronting big cities can be avoided.”

He expressed these views during a visit to the Naya Nazimabad Project here on Sunday along with the Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Senior Director Katchi Abadies & Anti Encroachments Nazeer Lakhani, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Health and Medical Services Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi and other officers.

Arif Habib Group Chairman Arif Habeeb welcomed the Deputy Mayor, while Chief Executive of Naya Nazimabad Samad Habeeb and Director Muhammad Aijaz were also present on the occasion.

Vohra was given a detailed briefing on the project on this occasion.

He also inspected various parts of the project along with the project’s administrators.

Later, while inspecting the road from Manghopir to Sakhi Hassan and North Karachi, the deputy mayor said, “We want to plan such projects which could provide maximum facilities to residents of these areas.”

He expressed the hope that problems of Karachi would be solved speedily with the support and cooperation of private sector, especially those associated with the city projects and planning.

Talks underway with WB for various projects: Wasim

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that talks are underway with the World Bank (WB) for various city projects, and soon new projects worth Rs4 billion will be launched in Karachi.

While talking to a WB delegation here on Sunday, he said, “A strategy has been chalked out to provide best facilities to the citizens.”

He added that funding for different city projects, including for the upgradation of roads in Malir, Korangi and Saddar, was being finalised which would broaden the base of uplift works in the city.

The mayor said that the citizens of Karachi were presently in great trouble due to negligence of the rulers for the last eight years.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, who was also present on the occasion, assured the delegation that elected leadership of Karachi was making all efforts for the betterment and progress of Karachi. “We want the World Bank to play its effective role in it,” he asserted.