KARACHI - As many as 60 exhibitors are participating in the sixth edition of Livestock Dairy Fisheries Agriculture (LDFA) Exhibition and Seminar at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, from January 21-22. This was stated by Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon in a press briefing here at SBI House on Thursday.

“Besides, a number of foreign investors, foreign companies and international agriculture experts are expected to show up in the exhibition,” said Naheed, adding that there will be 20 exhibitors, showcasing exotic birds, in LDFA, while 13 agriculture companies, 19 local and international, 2 companies of dairy and livestock, 6 companies of poultry and fisheries and 10 associated institutions and trade bodies are also participating. On the occasion, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Memon Mujeeb-ud-din Sahrai informed that on the opening day of the LDFA, the SBI chairperson would launch “Agri Business Challenge” for the students of Sindh Agricultural University whereby three best proposals will be sponsored by SEDF for their implementation.

SEDF Chief Executive Officer Mehboob-ul-Haq said there was a huge potential in the Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries sector in Sindh as Pakistan was the fifth largest milk producer in the world, with 38.69 billion liters produced annually, out of which only a small fraction was processed.

In the context of livestock, the CEO added, 28 percent buffaloes, 27 percent cattle, 24 percent sheep, 28 percent camels and 40 percent poultry population in Pakistan was found in Sindh.