KARACHI - Justice (Retd) Khawaja Naveed is apparently the strongest candidate for Sindh governor’s office after the death of Governor Saeeduzzaman Siddiqi.

Sources privy to the matter said the federal government wanted to give the governor’s office to a local and non-controversial person.

Justice Khawaja is a noted lawyer and has a sound legal background. The sources said that names of Lt-Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider and PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan were also considered for governor’s office. Haider has served as Sindh governor in the past.

Sources said the PML-N leadership wanted to avoid any political confrontation with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) therefore it was less likely to appoint Senator Mushahidullah Khan as Sindh governor. Some people suggested Haider’s name for governor’s office, but the federal government did not consider it.

Sources said that Khawaja Naveed’s name was being considered more seriously than anyone else for governor’s office. It appears the Sindh government too has no objection to Khawaja’s appointment as governor.

Khawaja has been in the legal profession for the last 38 years. He has worked as advocate general of Sindh and judge of the Sindh High Court. He has the distinction of being a keynote speaker at the International Law General Symposium at Harvard University. He is also a member of the International Bar of the United Kingdom and International Bar of the United States.

He is regarded as a non-controversial figure and acceptable to everyone. He has a wide political and social circle. It is said the government is interested in having a new governor with a solid legal background and Khawaja meets that criteria.