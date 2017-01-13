KARACHI - The site for offering the funeral prayers of late Sindh Governor Justice (r) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was changed at the eleventh hour on Thursday, and now the prayers would be offered at Governor’s House after Friday prayers and the deceased would be laid to rest in Gizri graveyard.

Earlier on Wednesday, spokesman of Governor’s House had said that funeral prayers of the late governor would be offered at Polo Ground after Friday prayers.

Giving the reason for change in the venue, the spokesman told The Nation that there would be special security arrangements at Governor’s House.

He further informed that proper car parking arrangements had also been made around the Governor’s House so that citizens did not face any problem. President Mamnoon Hussian and governors of other provinces are expected to attend the funeral of the late governor.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter visited the Polo Ground on Thursday to check the arrangements for the funeral of Siddiqui. Being unaware that the venue had been changed, Wasim gave directives for cleaning the ground and also making proper car parking arrangements in its surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on Thursday observed a day of mourning.

The national flag flew at half mast at government departments.

Furthermore the legal fraternity of Karachi suspended the court proceedings after 10:30 am to express their condolences over the demise of Siddiqui.

Responding to the call given by Sindh Bar Council, lawyers stayed away from the courts; however the judges heard important cases. Siddiqui was sworn in as 31st governor of the province on November 11, 2016 and exactly two months later he died due to kidney and lungs illnesses at a private hospital in Karachi.