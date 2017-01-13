Kandhkot - Due to dereliction of duties, mismanagement and corruption, the district administration has completely failed to provide rescue and emergency services to the people of entire district Kashmore.

Here a question arises that the people of Kashmore have no right to be protected against emergencies like incidents of fire, floods, earthquakes, building collapses and road accidents.

In other districts of Sindh, rescue centers are mostly functional and are providing timely assistance to those in need.

Even Civil Defence Schools are being run by Sindh Government in Karachi for training the rescuers.

Even District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is not functional in district Kahmore. The centre does not even have a hotline number at which people could call for seeking emergency services.

It has been observed that only three to four fire brigade vehicles are functional in the whole district.

Due to dearth of such vehicles, it has been noticed, though on rare occasions, that the employees of municipal committee perform firefighting duties during major fire incidents.

The lack of such services does not only cost people their lives, but those who rush to help them are also robbed of their valuables as mugging is common during such situations.

On the other hand, proper rescue services are available in Punjab where an independent rescue department has been established and is manned by a highly trained staff.

It has also been equipped with plenty of vehicles and has a computerized control room, having a massive number of call centre agents who receive calls and send rescue staff immediately to the site of an accident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah may address the situation by directing the commissioners and deputy commissioners to review the prevailing emergency and rescue services in their areas and make them up to the mark.