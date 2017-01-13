KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) picked up several suspects, including a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), during raids conducted in various localities on Thursday.

Personnel in civvies apprehended Arif Haider, former MQM Central Executive Committee member, who works as an assistant registrar at the University of Karachi. The arrest was made at the university’s premises.

Arif Haider is also husband of Mukhtara Baji, member of MQM London Coordination Committee.

The KU administration and the witnesses’ accounts confirmed the arrest of assistant registrar. “Nearly five personnel entered the building in plainclothes and took the assistant registrar away from his office located on the second floor of the old administration block,” said an eyewitness.

Haider was shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

Reports say that Haider was taken into custody by Rangers apparently for having affiliation with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

His family has demanded his immediate release. On the other hand, Rangers spokesperson remained tightlipped when contacted for comments over the arrest. This is not for the first time when the Rangers conducted raid at the campus.

The paramilitary force has already raided the campus multiple times, and arrested workers linked to the MQM and besides seizing the relevant records.

Meanwhile, Rangers conducted targeted raids in Korangi, Jamshed Town and old city areas.

Rangers spokesperson said that six criminals, including four affiliated with banned outfits and one from the militant wing of a political party, were among the detainees.

“Weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession,” said the Rangers spokesperson.

The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

158 drug peddlers

arrested in six months

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that E&T Police have arrested 158 drug peddlers during the last six months and has also recovered more than nine thousand bottles of liquor, opium, ICE powder, 1556 kilograms of charas, 21 kilograms of heroin and other narcotics from their possession besides impounding 19 vehicles.

He was presiding over a meeting of all Divisional Directors E&T here in his office on Thursday.

E&T Secretary Dr Mansoor Ahmed Rizvi and E&T DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

According to details, 39 drug peddlers from Karachi division, 36 from Hyderabad division, 07 from Larkana division, 40 from Sukkur division, 21 from Mirpurkhas division, 12 from Shaheed Benazirabad while Provincial Intelligence Office arrested 03 drug peddlers during the period under review.

Briefing the minister, E&T DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that as much as 1556 kilograms of charas, 21 kilograms of heroin, 751 kilograms of bhang, 8838 litres of illicit liquor, 723 fake wine bottles, 900 ICE Powder (a refined form of heroine) were recovered from across the province, while a large number of weapons and ammunition, including 16 rifles, 82 pistols and 51500 rifle rounds, were also recovered from the 158 accused.

“As many 19 vehicles, used for transporting narcotics have also been impounded, including cars, trucks and pickups,” the DG added.

The minister, while expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the E&T Department, directed the divisional directors to speed up their drive against the drug peddlers.