KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said it is high time to change country’s educational curriculum according to the requirements of the modern era.

Presiding over 4th meeting of Sindh Curriculum Council here at Tughlaq House (Sindh Secretariat) on Thursday, he said, “Unless we do this, we cannot achieve our targets.”

Secretary Education Schools Jamal Mustafa Syed, Additional Secretary Nawaz Soho, PIET DG Asghar Memon and Curriculum Wing Head Dr Fauzia Khan also attended the meeting. The rules of business of Sindh Curriculum Council were discussed at the meeting in detail, and it was decided to form a committee, which would submit the rules in the next meeting. It was also decided that the process of improving textbooks based on the feedback received from people would be accelerated. The minister directed the officers concerned to focus on improving the communication skills of teachers in general and of science teachers in particular.

The meeting also reviewed the science textbooks.

The minister also suggested that the learning should be skill-based so that the students could compete in practical life.

He was of the opinion that curriculum and learning process should be innovative, informative and interesting as well.