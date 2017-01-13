KARACHI - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday praised the PNEC for producing quality engineers for the country as well as navies of 14 countries in addition to Pakistan. He said that efforts of naval educational institutes in grooming their students academically, professionally, morally, intellectually and physically were laudable.

Speaking as chief guest at the 28th Convocation of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) at Bahria Auditorium on Thursday, he commended the role of NUST in promoting engineering education and said that it was successfully achieving its mission of becoming a research-led university with a focus on technology, innovation and community service. He said the government was focusing on development of technology and promotion of research culture in the country.

Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the graduating students on successful completion of their professional studies. At least 361 graduates were awarded degrees at the convocation out of which 80 received master’s degrees and 281 received degrees in the discipline of Bachelors of Engineering and Management Information Systems. To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in their respective disciplines, 39 medals were awarded to position holders that included 20 President Gold Medals, six Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, seven Chancellors’ Silver Medals and six Rector Gold Medals.

On arrival, the chief guest was received by NUST Rector Lt-Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad.

In his welcome address, Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram, commandant of PNEC, told the audience that 33 PNEC graduates had been selected for employment and they had already been sent to China for professional development and training. He said that QS World University ranking had placed NUST in top 100 world universities. NUST has been ranked number one university in HEC standing of 2015 and is among top 20 universities in Asia, according to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ranking.

A large number of parents of graduating students and naval officers attended the ceremony.