KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said the prevailing situation in the city will determine future of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House along with party President Anees Kaimkhani and others, Kamal said, “We will not allow anyone to be dishonest with Karachi.” He paid tribute to people of Hyderabad for accepting PSP and asked people to support his party. He said that PSP was not against any government and it did not want to topple the government. He said, “We only seek solution to problems, as Karachi’s elected local bodies have failed to deliver to the city.” He said, “When Karachiites come on the roads, they decide future of the country.” He said the January 29 gathering would prove Karachi people’s support to his party. He said the PSP would knock the doors of the ruling elite to get rights for the people.

Kamal said the January 29 gathering on MA Jinnah Road would prove that no ground was big enough to host the people of Karachi. He said this gathering would be like a public court. He said that motto of the gathering was “Karachi woh Amanat Hai jo Pakistan kay Mustaqbil ki Zamanat Hai”. He said that educated people were committing suicides because of unemployment. He said, “We did not form this party to hold press conferences; we are trying to secure future of the coming generations.” He said that RAW agents gave weapons to young people, but “we will give them education”. He said that vested interests ruined the city and the number one city in terms of education slipped to number 43 in the country. He criticised Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and said he knew nothing about the authority and powers of the mayor.