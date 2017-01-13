MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi has alleged that both Nawaz and Zardari had ganged up for looting the country’s resources, and that ‘Zardari league’ has replaced PPP.

He was talking to media persons at Digri town on Thursday.

He blamed that Nawaz Sharif as prime minister had not give attention to resolve the problems of people of Sindh.

“As a result, Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, Mumtaz Bhutto and others have lost trust in Nawaz,” he said, and added, “PML-N and ‘Zardari league’ have emerged as accomplices. Zardari is free to loot people’s money in

Sindh while Shahbaz Sharif is doing the same in Punjab.”

He expressed surprise that despite the fact that China was going to invest in Sindh under the CPEC project, why Sindh government was not preparing the Sindhi youth in this regard.

He demanded the government to build technical colleges and Chinese language centers in Sindh so that in future youth of Sindh could get jobs in the province.

In reply to a question regarding the state of agriculture sector in the province, he opined that downfall in the sector was due to wrong policies of the government.

He further said that Zardari had created a ‘sugar mafia’ in Sindh to devastate the sugarcane growers, and he was now forcing the growers to sell their fertile agriculture lands. He stressed the need for observing merit in all the departments. Regarding census, he said that census be conducted in a transparent manner, and its aim should be to ensure welfare of the masses.

Regarding Panama leaks case, he said that it was a political issue and Nawaz Sharif had handled it properly. “So much so that it has now slipped out of the hands of Imran Khan,” he opined.

Later, he condoled with Azan Ashraf Nohani over the demise of his mother and performed Fateha Khawani.