KARACHI - The law enforcers claimed to have gunned down two suspected criminals in an alleged encounter on Wednesday while three political workers were arrested over Section 144 violation.

Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Korangi area. Police officials said that the encounter took place near KDA Employees Society within the limits of Korangi Industrial Area police station. Korangi SSP Noman Siddiqui said that the suspects entered a house in an area and held the family members hostage at gunpoint, adding that they had also looted the gold and cash.

Acting on information, the police immediately reached the site where bandits avoid to surrender and resorted firing to get a change to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired back and killed both the suspects after an exchange of fire.

The police also claimed to have recovered looted gold and cash from their possession. A motorcycle and two pistols were also recovered from their possession. Their bodies were shifted to morgue, Sohrab Goth for identification after medico-legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where one of them was later identified as Huzoor Buksh and another has yet to be identified.

Separately, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested three political workers over aerial firing and displaying weapons. The political workers, according to Rangers spokesperson, were arrested during separate raids in parts of a city.

They were accused of resorting aerial firing during a rally at Mehmoodabad and Manzur Colony areas to celebrate the victory in PS-114 by elections.

The political workers arrested were identified as Mujtaba Javed, Nasir Khan and Omair Jadoon. Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Saeed Ghani won the PS-114 by-polls while the political workers were arrested over the violation of Section 144 imposed by the provincial government. They were later handed over to police.