SUKKUR - District administration as well as the irrigation department launched a grand operation against illegal occupants of the dykes of off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage, including Dadu, Rice and Khirthar, the other day during which 12 houses and five shops were demolished. The operation led to an armed clash between policemen and affected people in which SDO irrigation, a crane operator and six protesters were injured.

The affected people held protests and sit-ins. They burnt tyres and blocked the National Highway as a result of which a woman fainted while 15 protestors were arrested.

However, after the assurance of SSP Sukkur, the protestors ended their sit-in.