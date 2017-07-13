MIRPURKHAS - The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC part-II (class-X) annual examinations 2017 were announced here on Wednesday.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas Chairman Barkat Ali A Haidery announced the results at a ceremony held here at Al-Rehmat Banquet that was attended by hundreds of people, including Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, who attended the ceremony as a chief guest, and Matriculation Board Karachi Chairman Dr Saeeduddin, notables, parents of position holders, head mistresses and head masters of all the high schools of the division.

In science group, Mansoor Sultan s/o Sultan of Public School Mirpurkhas, seat no 58486, secured 1st position by obtaining 758 marks, with 89.17 percentage, while Dania Shaikh d/o Dr Zaheer Hussain Shaikh of The Vision Secondary School Satellite Town Mirpurkhas, seat no 53449, and candidate Yousra Rehman d/o Atiqur Rehman of Government Girls High School Khadro, seat no 62691, remained 2nd by securing 755 marks, with 88.82 percentage.

Candidate Amber d/o Pireet also from the Vision Secondary School Satellite Town Mirpurkhas, seat no 53447, stood 3rd by gaining 754 marks, with 88.70 percentage.

Total 30905 girls and boys appeared in the annual exams, while 1704 students in grade A-1, 8505 students in grade A, 10582 girls and boys in grade B, 5656 students in grade C, 903 students in grade D and 1 student in grade E succeeded.

3265 males and girls failed while the percentage of successful candidates remained 88.50 percent.

In General Group, Shaheena d/o Muhammad Ishaque of Bright Future Public Higher Secondary School Umerkot, seat no 86079, secured 1st position by obtaining 665 marks, showing 78.23 percentage, Abdul Hakim s/o Faquir Muhammad of Government Higher Secondary School Umerkot, seat no 91587, stood 2nd by obtaining 616 marks, with 72.47 percentage, while Umer s/o Chutto of Government High School Siran Wari, seat no 90555, and Farzana Khatoon d/o Muhammad of Government High School Muhammad Aslam Rajar, seat no 90559, gained 3rd position by getting 614 marks, showing 72.23 percentage.

Total 729 girls and boys appeared in the exams, of whom 20 candidates in grade A, 198 in grade B, 299 in grade C, 71 in grade D succeeded, while 93 students failed. The pass percentage remained 80.65.

In oriental group, total 85 girls and boys appeared, out of whom 1 candidate in grade A, 10 in grade B, 23 in grade C and 14 in grade E passed the exams.

Total 16 students failed while the pass percentage remained 56.47.