KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government was creating unnecessary hurdles to delay Rs276 billion Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

He was presiding over a meeting on KCR at the CM House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister Transport & Information Syed Nasir Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Transport Raheem Soomro and other concerned officers.

The chief minister was told that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting held under the chairmanship of the federal minister had cleared the project but in the post-CDWP meeting a member superseding the federal minister raised some unnecessary objections which the provincial government has addressed. On this the chief minister expressed his displeasure and said he was assured by the federal government that the ECNEC meeting would be convened shortly but so far no such meeting has been convened. Contrary the provincial government has been bogged down in CDWP games.

The chief minister was also told that the anti-encroachment operation launched to clear the right of way of KCR has been stopped. The DS Railways Karachi has written a letter to DC Central to stop the operation because he could not look after the cleared right of way. Therefore, the operation has been stopped.

The chief minister expressing his displeasure said that these were tactics to keep the KCR out of CPEC. He directed Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah to talk to federal railway minister. “If their DS or other officers cannot look after right of way of KCR then its possession may be handed over to Sindh government – we would look after it,” he said.

The chief minister also directed Syed Nasir Shah to restart anti-encroachment operation on the KCR route. “I am issuing directives to commissioner Karachi and the police to vacate the route,” he said and added “I am committed with the people of Karachi that the work on KCR project would start by the end of this year so I cannot back out from my commitment,” he said.

This chief minister said that he would never allow any delaying tactics. “Today (Thursday) I would write a DO letter to federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to urge him call ECNEC meeting to approve the KCR project and would also ask him to stop the CDWP member(s) from striding over the federal minister’s decisions by raising unrealistic objects,” he said.

It may be noted that the KCR project to cost Rs276 billion and it has 43.2 km long route.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the water shortage has affected agriculture sector in the province, therefore his government has decided to provide solar energy tube wells to small growers.

“This would help to improve and strengthen the agro-economy,” he hoped.

He was presiding over a meeting of irrigation and agriculture department officials here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Planning & Development (PD) Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

“The Sindh government has launched 11 schemes under which tube wells powered by solar energy would be installed at the cost of Rs7.8 billion against which Rs2630.505 million had been utilised by June 2017,” the CM said, and added, “The government has allocated Rs2623.858 million in the new financial year for the purpose.”

He informed that solar plants would be installed in Khairpur, while solar water pumps/tube wells would be provided to the farmers at subsidised rates all over Sindh.

The chief minister said that the scheme was worth Rs1000 million under which Sindh government’s share was Rs802 million while the farmers’ share stood at Rs198 million.

P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem said that during 2016-17 the government had allocated Rs238.142 million and the entire amount was utilized and the remaining amount of Rs563.858 million had been allocated for the current financial year. The chief minister proposed that the amount be given for solar pumps through banks. “This would make the project more transparent,” he said. Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah told the chief minister that the department had launched a number of schemes, including the boring & installation of 250 tube wells of two cusecs powered by solar energy at the cost of Rs2087.110 million.

The chief minister replied that the two cusecs tube wells would irrigate around 15,000 to 2,000 acres of land. “Since the purpose of these schemes is to support small farmers, therefore small tube wells schemes be introduced so that the government could support more and more farmers,” he directed. It may be noted that out of Rs2087.110 million earmarked for these schemes, Rs859.110 million have already been utilised while Rs200 million have been allocated this year for the purpose.

The secretary irrigation said that a drainage system of worth Rs1047.5 million and installation of solar tube wells in Cantonment of Pano Aqil was yet to start.

“Rs522.763 million were allocated for the purpose in the last financial year while this year Rs250 million have been earmarked,” he elaborated. The chief minister suggested that the task of completing solar schemes be given to one agency. “The task may be given to the agriculture or the irrigation department,” he added.

He authorised P&D Chairman Waseem to hold a meeting with the officials of both the departments in order to work out a plan to get the solar schemes executed by one department.

The chief minister was also told that schemes for the installation of solar tube wells at the cost of Rs211.984 million had been launched against which Rs50 million had been spent while this year another Rs50 million had been allocated.

He added that installation of solar tube wells in Umerkot had been approved on which work was yet to begin.

The chief minister was also informed that schemes for converting the pumping stations at Patni and Umerkash Wah in Sukkur to solar energy in order to ensure water supply to the tail-end areas of Patni system and construction of a 500-feet wide bridge from katcha bund were in progress and so far Rs96.845 million had been spent while Rs60 million had been earmarked for the current financial year.

Another scheme of Rs199.820 million scheme to provide and install solar energy system at 132 mile of Dadu Canal tail pumping station- Jamshoro is also in progress. The expenditures incurred on the project comes to Rs25 million while the government has allocated Rs60 million for the current financial year. The scheme of installation of solar system on barrages & regional offices all over Sindh has been launched fo Rs196.941 million and so far Rs25 million have been utilisied and the allocated for this year is Rs60 million.

Chairman P&D Mr Waseem told the chief minister that there is one scheme of Public Health Engineering department of Rs 2 billion for electrification of off-grid areas through solar technology, schools and villages and so far the government has spent Rs775 milion while this year Rs850 million have been allocated.

The chief minister directed the chairman P&D to convene of a joint meeting of Irrigation and agriculture departments and works out modalities to give subsidized solar energy tube wells to growers and also suggest the task of solarisation work to one department to avoid duplication.