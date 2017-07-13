KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded that the ruling government constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe into the affair of the National Electric Power Regularity Authority (Nepra) and K-Electric (KE).

The JI leader in a statement on Wednesday rejected the tall claims, being made by the power company and said that a lot of such claims had already been waiting to be implemented.

He said that the company had announced three years ago that the KE would invest 300 million dollars and convert unit 3 and 4 of Bin Qasim power station one on coal but the KE administration did nothing in this regard.

The JI leader further said that unfortunately the said plants capable to provide 420 megawatt electricity to the city have been rusting for last three years but billion of rupees have been received from consumers in connection with the plants.

Nepra has already rejected the company’s claim in connection with investment worth 1.4 million dollars as KE failed to produce any documented proves in this regard. He went on to say that the then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation was privatized to end load shedding and expand capacity. He, however, said that instead the situation became worst from bad.

The KE badly failed to eliminate power outages and being any betterment in the situation.

He demanded of the government to constitute a joint interrogation team to probe into the affairs of Nepra and KE. He also demanded of the government to ensure pay back of Rs200 billion from KE to its consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that JI Karachi Chief is going to represent more than 20 million people of Karachi today (Thursday) as the Nepra is going to hold an open hearing on the K-Electric’s tariff.

Earlier, Engr Naeem appeared before the Nepra officials on behalf of Karachi in connection with the KE’s tariff. He had unveiled the dismal progress of KE on solid grounds with the help of statistics. The Nepra chairman had also accepted the points rose by the JI leader and ordered the power company to remove its discrepancies.