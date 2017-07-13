KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Wednesday handed over appointment letters to legal heirs of 96 deceased employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The appointment letters distributed in a ceremony held at KMC Head Office. Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad, Financial Advisor Khalid Mehmood, Director Human Resources Management Jamil Farooqui and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The heirs of deceased employees were given jobs in various KMC departments including Parks & Horticulture, CSR, Katchi Abadies, Estate, Finance & Accounts, Engineering, Land, Law, Fire Brigade and MPH.

Mayor Karachi congratulated the heirs of deceased employees on getting appointment letters in KMC and expressed hope that they would perform their duty honestly and by working hard become an example for other employees.

He said issuance of such appointment letters had been neglected in past as administrators appointed by government only given jobs to thousands of contract workers and never thought about the problems facing by families of those who served in this organisation and passed away.

He said these jobs were given on the basis of merit without any discrimination of cast or creed, language or religion.

Mayor Karachi said those heirs of deceases employees of KMC who did not get their appointment letter should apply for it and they would also be given jobs after completing all codal formalities.

Meanwhile, Head of Political and Economics in US Consulate called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Wednesday to discuss with him matters of mutual interest.

Mayor Karachi welcomed John Robinson and Ted Burkhatler on their arrival in KMC Building and apprised them about the public welfare works and projects carried out by municipal leadership in Karachi.