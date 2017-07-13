KARACHI - MQM Pakistan has filed a petition in Election Commission against rigging in by-elections of PS 114.

The petitioner – MQM Pakistan has alleged through a petition that MQM was winning by-elections in PS-114 on Sunday till last time and results were tampered in last moments. MQM prayed that result of the said by polls be stayed till verification of thumb impression and re-counting of votes.

It was also prayed that thumb impressions of voters be got verified from Nadra.

It is vital to mention here that PPP candidate Saeed Ghani won by-elections in PS 114 on Sunday.