SHIKARPUR - The pen down strike called by All Pakistan Clerks Association [APCA] Unit Municipal Committee continued here on the sixth consecutive day

A rally was also taken out from Municipal Committee (MC) Shikarpur to Lakhi Gate Clock Tower against the registration of ‘fake’ FIRs against municipal committee employees.

Addressing participants of the rally, APCA leaders, including Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Babar Pathan and Asif Jamali, strongly condemned what they called the registration of fake FIRs against municipal committee employees and termed it a conspiracy hatched by Wasim Siddiqui, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional [PML-F] councilor, who, they alleged, was using the platform of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for his ulterior motives.

Demanding the higher authorities that fake FIRs be withdrawn, the speakers warned of extending their protests across Sindh if their demand was not met. It should be mentioned here that due to strike, all office work at MC Shikarpur has come to a halt.

People have requested the authorities and PPP high-ups to play their role in resolving the issue between councilors and municipal committee employees.