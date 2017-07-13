KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended the special powers of Pakistan Rangers in Karachi for another 90 days.

The CM on Wednesday approved a summary, which extended Pakistan Rangers’ deployment in Karachi division for another 90 days, from 15.07.2017 to 12.10.2017, under clause (i) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 4 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997).

The summary had been sent by the provincial home department to the chief minister a day before.

Chandio appointed DIG Prisons

The Sindh government has appointed SSP District Naushero Feroze as new Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Karachi Region. “Captain (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19), Superintendent of Police (SP), District Naushero Feroze has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Karachi Region against an existing vacancy,” reads a notification issued by Sindh chief secretary on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the provincial government had issued a suspension order of DIG Jails Ashraf Nizamani following the recent jailbreak in which two under trial prisoners belonging to banned sectarian outfit – Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were managed to escape from the Central Jail, Karachi last month.

DIG Jails Nizamani was suspended following the Sindh Chief Minister orders. Apart from the DIG Prisons, a dozen jail officials and personnel have already been suspended and arrested over the jailbreak by provincial government.