KARACHI - Two persons, including a bandit, were killed while another person was wounded when family offered resistance to robbers in Orangi Town on Wednesday.

At least three alleged bandits entered the house located near Chandni Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of Iqbal Market early Wednesday morning. They attempted to hold the family members hostage at gunpoint, but the inmates, two brothers, put up resistance.

Police officials said that the brothers managed to catch all the three robbers when all of a sudden one of the robbers opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a result, both brothers and a robber were wounded, they said.

After firing, the injured robber’s accomplices escaped from the scene.

On hearing gunshots, the neighbours gathered at the spot and informed the police.

They later shifted all the three injured persons to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 27-year-old Aqib Mohsin succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his brother, Asif Mohsin was admitted with critical injuries.

Later the robber who was brought to the hospital in critical condition also died.

The bandit is yet to be identified while his body was shifted to a morgue. Police have also recovered a pistol and empty shells from a house.

Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.