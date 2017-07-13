KARACHI - Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has planned to improve the public transport system throughout the Sindh province especially Karachi with the help of World Bank.

In this regard many development projects in transport sector have been initiated on modern lines to facilitate the commuters of Karachi.

This he said while holding a meeting with four-member delegation of World Bank led by Jaffar Fria who met him at his office on Wednesday. The other members are Said Dahdah, Thierry Desclos, Senior Urban Transport Specialist and Hassan Afzal Zaidi.

The delegation apprised the minister that the idea floated by the Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, to improve the public transport system of Karachi, the WB if visiting in this connection and will conduct survey for betterment of the existing system.

Nasir Hussain Shah while welcomed the visiting delegation has apprised them that the government of Sindh had already working/initiated green line, orange line, which was renamed in memory of renowned social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi, Blue, Yellow and Red lines are under way to provide better transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

He extended full support and cooperation to the World Bank and hope that their project would be launched very soon so that people of Karachi could get relief and better transport system. He suggested that world bank to visit Karachi and other parts of province for finalising the proposed project.

He directed the Secretary Transport and DG Mass Transit to coordinate and facilitate them in every aspect of the proposed project. During two week visit world bank will visit and hold meeting with high officials of government of Sindh, Mayor Karachi and Transport Officials latter they will meet Sindh CM in this regard.

WB will focus on bus rapid transport (BRT) and it is allied bus routes to improve the traffic signals, public transport with its investment, technical and social support in transport sector.