KARACHI - A delegation of Task Group of China’s Peoples Liberation Army called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House, here.

The relations between Pakistan and China, cooperation between the two naval forces, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other bilateral issues were discussed in the meeting, said an official statement here on Monday.

The Chinese naval task group, led by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, is on a visit to different countries.

On the occasion, the Governor said both the countries have strong and unique relationship based on sincerity, mutual trust and respect. There is a long tested bond between the two neighbouring countries, he added.

He said the CPEC is another proof of the true friendship of the two countries, and is the real game changer, admitted by the entire world. With its completion, new era of prosperity would start in the two countries, he added.

The Governor praised the role of Chinese naval force for maintaining peace in the region. He said that the visit of Chinese naval task group would provide an opportunity to both the naval forces to share each other’s experiences and their professional expertise would further improve.

Muhammad Zubair said that after restoration of peace, Karachi has become an ideal city for domestic and foreign investment.

He noted that the federal government’s better economic policies, especially strengthening of private sector, has increased economic activities in the country. The increasing foreign investment would help reduce unemployment and poverty in the region, he added.

Leader of the Chinese Task Group, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, said China is giving great importance to relations with Pakistan. The CPEC is one of the best examples of their very strong and tested friendship.