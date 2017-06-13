KARACHI - The doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Karachi on Monday completely boycotted their duties to protest delay in payment of their salaries and not giving them promotions under four-tier formula.

The protesting doctors said they have not been paid salary of May and they facing hardships due to this. The Medical & Health Services, Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has failed to implement four-tier promotion formula in the hospital despite the passage of several years, they regretted.

The protest badly affected patient care in the hospital and dozens of scheduled surgeries were also postponed. The visiting and admitted patients suffered a lot as the outpatients departments and wards remained almost non-functional due to the protest of doctors.

Medical Superintendent, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Muhammad Anwer told the media men that department has issued notification for the promotion of doctors under four-tier formula, while salaries of doctors will be released within two or three days.