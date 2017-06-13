MIRPURKHAS - Two persons, including a teenage girl, committed suicide here on Monday.

As per reports, Nazia Leghari, 18, d/o Noor Muhammad Leghari, hanged herself with a ceiling fan in her house at Khaskheli Para early morning. Her body was brought to Civil Hospital mortuary after which it was handed over to her heirs.

Sources said that Nazia loved a young man and wanted to marry him, but her parents were insistent on marrying her off to somebody else. Disillusioned by her parents’ refusal, she took her life.

In another incident, a young peasant, Kirshan Kolhi, son of Nagji Kolhi, drank a pesticide in his village Master Allah Dino Halepota, Deh 332, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad, as a result of which he died. His body was brought to taluka hospital for legal formalities.

It has been learnt that he got married about a month back and his wife had gone to her parents’ home despite the fact Kolhi did not want her to go. Heartbroken, he committed suicide by taking a pesticide.

Relatives of absconder

help him escape raid

Relatives and friends of an absconder fired at a police party to help him escape a raid on his hideout on Monday morning.

However, Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM) police registered a case against eight persons, including three women, on different charges and detained three of them.

Reports received here say that acting on the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas, a police party, on a tip off, conducted a raid on the hideout of an absconder, Khalid aka Dodo Khoso, situated across the Jamrao Canal.

But his relatives and friends resisted the raid by pelting the policemen with stones. Taking advantage of the situation, Khoso succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

Later, KGM police registered the case under different sections such as creating hurdles in the performance of official duty, attempt to murder and others (324, 353, 506(ii), 147, 148, 149 and 509 PPC) against eight persons, including 3 women.

Later, police apprehended three accused, Shahnawaz Halepota, Rashid Khoso and Talib Khoso while the hunt for the other five was on.