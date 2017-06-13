KARACHI - International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU) has acquired ISO 9001:2015 for its all five research units.

Bureau Veritas Certification Pakistan Branch certifies that the management system of the ICCBS has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements of the management system standards of ISO 9001:2015.

Director ICCBS-KU Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this on Monday while speaking at a meeting held at the international centre.

He said that all the academic, research and administrative departments had been included in the audit scope of ISO 9001-2015, namely HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Third World Center for Chemical Sciences, LEJ National Science Information Center, and Industrial Analytical Center (IAC).

He said that ICCBS is the only institution which is not only certified by ISO but it also became ‘UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute’, which is an honor for the country.

He said that ICCBS was among the leading centers of excellence in chemical, biological and biochemical sciences in Pakistan. It was serving as a center for research and training of scholars from various countries of the world.

The facilities at ICCBS were at par with research establishments in the West.

He also appreciated the efforts contributed by the faculty, research officers and staff for taking the international center on this highest point.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Prof Atta-ur Rahman, the former federal minister for science and technology, and former chairman higher education commission, congratulated the ICCBS director, faculty, research officers, and staff on this highest achievement, and declared it as an honour not only for the University but also for the whole nation.