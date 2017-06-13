KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the JI has been struggling to establish a welfare society based on justice.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers at a night-long event in connection with the holy month of Ramazan, here in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We want to establish a progressed and developed society based on justice and equity.” He further said that the JI believes in peaceful democratic struggle.

The JI leader urged the party activists to focus their charterer buildings. He also directed them to learn the true meaning of revolution.

He said that Muslims should take the holy month of Ramadan as an opportunity to prepare themselves for the struggle in the line of faith. He said that fasting bestowed individuals with an opportunity to bring discipline in their lives.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also addressed the program. He also stressed the need of collective effort to bring a peaceful revolution in the country which would make Pakistan strong and prosper.