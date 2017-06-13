KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said in accordance to the directives of the federal government and the Supreme Court of Pakistan the minimum salary of employees of KMC including contractual employees is being fixed as Rs15,000 per month.

He was chairing the budget meeting on Monday in his office which was attended by the parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, former MNA Farhat Khan, Hasan Mehmood, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Muhammad Merchawala, Financial Advisor Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Senior director municipal services Masood Alam, senior director finance Rehan Khan, director budget Mehmood Baig, director welfare Abdul Jabbar, Nasir Mehmood, Rehana Parveena and other officers.

The mayor reviewed the budget proposals presented by the finance department and gave necessary directives to the finance officers.

He urged the officers to make the budget for 2017-18 realistic by ensuring full recovery of the revenue targets. He said curtailment in unnecessary budget heads was necessary and the development portion of the budget should be increased in the budget.

He also directed to present this budget to the members of KMC Council including the opposition parties members before final approval.

He said the recovery departments must be made more functional to ensure hundred percent revenue recovery for which measures should be taken without delay.