KARACHI - The police arrested three private security guards from a Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader’s residence for allegedly assaulting a reporter of an English language newspaper.

Senior PML-F leader Pir Yasir Shah Rashidi’s residence in Defence Phase 8 was raided late Sunday, SSP South Saqib Ismail Memon said. The suspects arrested during the raid include Shah’s guards, identified as Majnon, Ghulam Shabbir, and Altaf Hussain. Three police guards were also detained for investigation.

The reporter, Zubair Ashraf, was allegedly assaulted by the PML-F leader’s private guards when Shah’s convoy was crossing Korangi Road at around 7pm on Saturday. Reacting to the raid on his house, Shah said, “I am being targeted by my political rivals. Over twenty police cars raided my house.”