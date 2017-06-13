JACOBABAD - Ration packets were distributed among the poor at their doorstep in villages Ahmed Mian Soomro, Nabi Bux Brohi and Mohalla Jaffarabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad leader Raaz Khan Pathan on Monday.

Raaz Khan Pathan, the PTI leader, said, “We are distributing the ration among the poor so that they could celebrate Eid. If we give happiness to someone, we will also get happiness in return.”

He added that PTI was poor’s party and it had been struggling for the rights of poor people for long.

Recipients of the ration on the occasion hailed the efforts of PTI Jacobabad chapter.