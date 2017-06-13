KARACHI - The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Karachi announced that it will be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on wind screen of all those vehicles which will join the procession of ‘Youm-e-Ali’, martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R A) to be taken out on 21th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak (June 17), from Nishter Park to Hussainian Iranian Imam Bargah Kharadar here.

The law enforcement agencies, district administration (Government vehicles), ambulances and media organizations will submit their applications for stickers from June 13 to 15 in the office of the DIGP/Traffic (Traffic Security Branch) Police Headquarters Garden, Aga Khan-III Road, Karachi and to obtain stickers on June 17, said a statement on Monday.

The Government organizations will provide departmental request letter mentioning vehicles list, while ambulance services, media etc, will provide their official letter with attested copies of registration book, CNIC of the owner, driver’s CNIC, driving license and two photographs of obtain the stickers.

However the vehicles of scouts, welfare organizations, Sabils, Nazar and Niaz distributing persons shall submit their application forms along with below mentioned documents / articles at SRC Scouts Rabta Council Office (Karachi Open District ) located at Numaish (contact no. 0313-2200074) from June 13 to 15, and get the receipt. The stickers can be collected from SRC office on June 16.

The below mentioned documents (attested photo copies) must be provided for obtaining traffic entry pass for procession (media, ambulance service, scouts, nazar, niaz etc). No sticker will be issued without provision of below mentioned documents/articles.

Registration Book of the Vehicle, National Identity Card of the vehicle owner, Valid Driving License, Valid CNIC and 2 Photographs of the Driver, Letter of the owner/Organizer, To get the stickers for scouts organizations, welfare organizations, sabils, nazar & niaz distributing vehicles etc, original CNIC, receipt of Scout Rabita Council and letter pad of the organization will be shown and copy of CNIC and SRC original receipt will be deposited for collecting sticker.

Similarly Law Enforcement Agencies, District Administration (government vehicles), ambulance and media organizations etc officials will show CNIC, departmental ID card and letter pad of the department and copy of CNIC and departmental ID card will be deposited for collecting sticker.