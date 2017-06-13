KARACHI - Participants of the Al-Quds conference on Monday said that anti-Muslims elements in the world were protecting the interests of the Zionist Israle while time has arrived when the Muslims should pivot their struggle for the freedom of Qibla-e-Awal (Quds).

The speakers raised voice against the violence spread by the Zionist regime and also endorsed their support for the Palestinian nation. They urged the government to ensure Al-Quds as a ‘national day’ celebrated on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan.

They urged the government to show courage and part itself from the current turmoil being spread in Middle East by United States of America.

Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Qamar Abbas, Khurram Shair Zaman, Senator Taj Haider, Justice (r) Wajeeh uddin, Haji Hanif Tayyeb, Asadullah Bhutto, Allama Abbas Kumaili, Firdous Shamim, Aslam Ghori, Azhar Hamdani, Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Baqir Zaidi, Younis Bouneri, Nusrat Mirza, Dr Alia Imam, Shahid Ghori, Bishop Sadiq, Ramesh Singh, Matloob Awan, Naeem Qureshi, Karamat Ali, Shabbar RAza, Haris Mithani, Dr Talat Wazarat, Alamgir Khan, Sabir Abu Maryam and other dignitaries attended the conference. Al-Quds conference was held at a local hotel in Karachi under the banner of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF-P), apart from the political parties and other high profile dignitaries representatives of various NGOs and civil society also participated in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah alleged world powers of spreading terrorism, maligning the true cause of Palestine, safeguarding the interest of the Zionist State-Israel. He suggested that they themselves are involved in the heinous crimes while professing terrorism on Muslims just in order to uphold the true aggressor-Israel.

The crisis in Palestine is not an issue to be pursued by Muslims only, humanity has failed in that regard, he said. He said that there would no peace in the Middle East if this matter is not resolved. He condemned the atrocities of Israel on the innocent subjugated Muslims of Palestine.