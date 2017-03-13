KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Sunday said the party would emerge as a leading party in Karachi in the general elections of 2018.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference at PPP media cell where members of the MQM, PSP, APML and PTI announced joining the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Karachi General Secretary Saeed Ghani said it was the old tactic of the MQM to level allegations against rivals until people start believing them.

He said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was levelling baseless allegations and saying that he was not being given powers to run the municipal affairs. “It is not his responsibility to lift garbage from the city; instead it is the DMCs that do this work,” he said, adding that the DMCs and KMC have all available resources to carry out these functions.

He said the provincial government was transferring all required funds to the local government. He said that there was no problem of funds. The major problem was political recruitments in the municipal departments that were carried out in the MQM era and that were now eating up major chunk of the local government funds.

He said the PPP would win the next general election in those constituencies of Karachi where it was defeated by a narrow margin in the last general elections.

Those who joined the PPP said they joined the party ranks because they were inspired by the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the PPP.